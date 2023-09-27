Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Icardi makes a fool of himself by missing an unusual double play penalty, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2023
in Sports
0


icardi

Mauro Icardi.

Mauro Icardi.

The Galatasaray forward made a mistake, but then retaliated.

Mauro IcardiArgentine soccer player for Galatasaray, made the news this Tuesday for a striking play that made him look ridiculous on social networks, although he later retaliated with a goal.

In Galatasaray’s duel against Istanbulspor, in the Turkish League, the Argentine had the opportunity to open the scoring in the 36th minute with a penalty shot.

The curious thing about the play was the way the shot was executed, with two touches, trying to imitate a collection of Lionel Messi with Luis Suárez in Barcelona.

Icardi’s bear



Akturkoglu deceived the goalkeeper by simulating the charge and giving the ball to one side for Icardi who came from behind and with the goal completely alone threw the ball out.

The video went around the world, causing ridicule towards the Argentine soccer player who, however, later retaliated with the winning goal.

