‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ became a trend in Twitter after revealing some previews of what will happen in chapter 236 of the manga, where the death of one of the main characters in the story created by Gege Akutami and which is also one of the most loved by all fans around the world, who expressed their sadness and discomfort at the drastic decision made by the mangaka and hope that he can reverse his decision in the future.

If you want to know which character in question is, don’t miss the following note where, with SPOILERSwe will tell you all the details of the next chapter of the manga ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

Who died in the ‘Jujutsu kaisen’ manga chapter 236?

As some accounts on social networks specialized in this type of content showed, the character who dies in chapter 236 of the manga ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is Gojo Satoruwho was finally defeated by Sukunawhich mocked his Infinity technique and cut him in half, leaving him seriously injured and causing his death.

Gojo Satoru was cut in half after Sukuna defeated his Infinity Technique. Photo: Twitter screenshot

This caused fans of the story to speak out on social networks, especially on Twitter, where Gojo’s name became a trend, and they regretted the decision made by Akutami, who is not the first time he has made a controversial decision, since It is known that his hand does not tremble when it comes to ending the life of one of the important characters.

It should be remembered that, some time ago, in chapter 72 of the manga, during the Star Plasma Vessel arc, Satoru died for the first time from a cut on the neck, however, he was restored in the story later volumes.

When does ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 236 come out?

Chapter 236 of the manga ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will premiere on Sunday, September 24, 2023However, many fans and specialists in filtering this type of content managed to spread this important information, which devastated many followers, who have already begun to create theories that may give signs of some future resurrection of the teacher from the Technical College of Tokyo Metropolitan Magic.

Where to read the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga?

Being a manga developed by Shueishathe digital version of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ can be read through Manga Plus, official platform of the Japanese publisher. To access its content, where you will find other famous titles that are under development, you just have to go to its website or, in any case, download its application.