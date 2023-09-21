There are already 1.3 billion people with high blood pressure worldwide. One in five does not have access to essential treatments and drugs to control this condition, which can lead to cardiovascular diseases. The vast majority of hypertensive people live in low- and middle-income countries, precisely those with the least health coverage for this problem. If care could be expanded, the WHO estimates that 76 million lives could be saved by 2050.

