Maíllo asks the left to abandon the “ridiculous fights” to build a proposal that “improves people’s lives”

Izquierda Unida is immersed in a political process to reactivate the progressive political space. The so-called Call for Democracy, with which the organization intends to reconnect with an electorate that according to all surveys is in clear decline and that precisely this Tuesday begins its deployment in the different territories of the country. With this framework, the general coordinator, Antonio Maíllo, has made a call to the entire spectrum of progressive forces to put aside the “ridiculous fights in historical terms” and work to build a proposal that serves “to improve the life of the people”.

Maíllo has called this the groups that make up Sumar but also Podemos, in line with his proposal of building bridges to recompose the space. “We have to do an exercise of service to the country, not to ourselves or our egos or philias or phobias, but a service to the country to build a policy that improves people’s lives. We have to study a lot,” he argued in an interview on Hora 25, on Cadena SER.

The IU leader has expressed alarm at the advance of the extreme right in the world, after the elections in the United States and at the movements of the owners of technology companies such as Elon Musk or recently Mark Zuckerberg towards extreme right positions. “Those of us who have studied the history of Europe in the 20th century are shocked by Trump’s messages threatening to intervene in the Panama Canal, generating pressure on Canada to become a new state,” he argued.

Faced with these movements, Maíllo diagnoses, at least in Spain, that the left is “painful, saddened.” That is why he proposes the bases of the call as a call to change the mood and there he has issued the first warning to the forces of the Spanish left. “There are two options. That of feeling resigned to the extreme right arriving driven as a sign of the times, there are people on the left who seem to want PP and Vox to be governing now so I don’t know what you are going to execute there and others who are not willing to resign ourselves, and that is in dispute,” he assured in a veiled reference to Podemos.

Maíllo wanted to turn the page on the critical spirit around Sumar with which he came to the leadership of IU – “new year, new life” – and has asked for “achieving the necessary support to be able to sustain a left-wing government for the next legislature.” precisely in a year without elections as an ideal scenario to be able to work on a new political proposal.

That is when he asked all the forces of the left to put aside their “philias and phobias” to do an “exercise of service to the country.” “The question is knowing how to interpret the historical moment in which reaction and authoritarianism are spreading, at a time in which the Government of Israel is being given impunity to make the population in Gaza disappear.” […]”When that is happening, our fights are ridiculous in terms of historical relevance,” he said to defend the proposal that his organization has launched for the reconstruction of the left: a democratic method to elect new leaders and generate the necessary cohesion. based on a “programmatic agreement”.

“Capitalism is having the temptation, as in other times, to seek its most extreme formula as a formula for the application of capital and profits. If we try to be only defensive, we cannot generate an alternative project,” he claimed.