Kevin Magnussen he has long been one of the most talked about drivers in the world of Formula 1. Although never having had the opportunity to drive for a top team, the Dane has often distinguished himself on the track for his great aggression, which has earned him the appreciation of many fans but also the rather sharp criticisms of several colleagues. From the beginning of 2021, however, the world of the Circus is no longer that of the former Haas standard bearer, who preferred to concentrate on other categories. The 29-year-old from Roskilde now competes mainly in America, in the IMSA championship. A new reality that last year also gave him a pleasant return to success, in the Detroit race.

Emotions that were somewhat new for the Danish driver, who hadn’t won an official race even since 2013, when he won the last three rounds of the Formula Renault 3.5 Series. In F1, on the other hand, thanks to having found himself behind the wheel of cars that were never particularly competitive, Magnussen won only one podium, in his first race of his career, in Melbourne. “It was very good to win (last year) – he told the site Racer.com – It was nice to get a pole position again and more than anything else to go to every race weekend really hoping for victory, thinking about that and concentrating on winning the races “.

“Often in Formula 1 I didn’t even have the opportunity to think about winning – admitted the former Haas driver, highlighting a regret that belongs to many Circus pilots – it was so impossible that it didn’t even make sense to waste energy and then be disappointed when you didn’t win. Other goals are set, but they are not as rewarding and interesting. Even if that’s F1, anything other than winning is not that interesting “he concluded.