













Magic: The Gathering Revealed More of Its Lord of the Rings and Doctor Who Expansions

The Magicon lasted three days and was held at the Minneapolis Convention Center and managed to bring together thousands of players and fans of Magic: The Gathering. The attendees not only had the opportunity to play games, but also gathered to listen to the experts of Wizards of the Coastsand community members to talk about the Beyond the Multiverse sets: The Lord of the Rings: Tales from Middle-earth and Doctor Who.

If that weren’t enough, there was also room to get a first look at Commander Masters and the next release which will be The Wilds of Eldraine. But let’s go by points so you know what they presented:

We also recommend: Magic the Gathering presents March of the Machines with new game mechanics

The next releases

Do not lose sight of a very special detail about this collection which is related to the Ring, as it will call players and several cards that will have the ability that will say “the Ring tempts you”.

When the Ring has during a match, you get an emblem called The Ring. There is a printed aid card that you can place in your command zone to remind you that you have The Ring and everything it can do.

Source: Wizards of the Coast

Each time the Ring tempts you, two things will happen: first, you choose a creature you control to become the bearer of the Ring; then the Ring gets a next ability, if it can. Once the Ring has its four abilities, it reaches its full power.

Wear the Ring while playing Magic: The Gathering provides specific abilities to some cards like Sauron the Necromancer. If Sauron is wearing the Ring, the tokens created by that card cannot be exiled.

The experience does not stop there, there is also a collection that celebrates Bilbo’s birthday where if you put together 6 special cards you will see a very special illustration that will remind you of iconic moments within The Lord of the Rings.

Source: Wizards of the Coast

It goes without saying that each of the cards will have their respective powers and abilities, so they won’t just stay in the “they look pretty together”.

Doctor Who (release October 13)

In collaboration with BBC Studios, Magic: The Gathering will celebrate 60 years of Doctor Who with four Commander decks that will allow you to recreate your favorite moments from this popular series.

Just like the Doctor, you’ll have the chance to outwit your opponents and encounter iconic characters, villains, settings, and events from throughout the history of this iconic English character.

Source: Wizards of the Coast

The decks are built around the Classic Doctors: the Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Doctors, the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors, and the villains of Doctor Who. Each deck will feature 50 all-new cards, plus a new set of Planechase cards featuring iconic locations from the Whoverse, so you can travel the universe with your favorite Doctor and his companions.

The Basic Lands in this set will also have very unique details, as the TARDIS will make its way through all five types of lands.

Magic: The Gathering prepares a couple of sets that you will not want to miss

Coming August 4th is Commander Masters, a collection of fan-favorite cards with fantastic treatments. That collection will create a fun experience and enhance Commander decks, including a colorless, white-black-green, white-blue-red, and white-blue-black-red-green deck.

Eldraine Wilds will be released on September 8th. Three years ago, Magic: The Gathering visited the kingdom of knights and fairy tale characters with The Throne of Eldraine. But as in any good fairy tale, there is always something more to the story.

Starting on September 8th, we’re going beyond the castle walls and into the fantasy wilds with The Wilds of Eldraine, a new adventure that will explore the mystery and full expanse of this plane. It will also be the first chance to get a glimpse of the Multiverse in the aftermath of the Phyrexian invasion, including new and familiar faces on set who are still dealing with the aftermath of the conflict.

Excited for these announcements? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google New