It is the magical moment of the Turin youth sector. The Primavera are protagonists of a top season (in this round they play in Naples in the league), the Under 18 team coached by Antonino Asta won the final of the prestigious tournament in Viareggio, now in its 73rd edition, twenty-one years after the last previous. It is the tenth time that the grenades have gone all the way: the last time that Toro lifted the Coppa Carnevale was 1998, they will try again against reigning champion Sassuolo. It will be played at 3 pm at the Ferracci stadium in Torre del Lago (Lucca), live on RaiSport.

In the semifinal against Bologna, the Torino fans discovered all the talent of Alexandru Capac: in the 41st minute of the first half, a jewel of his allowed the grenades to detach the ticket for the final. It was a goal of rare beauty, for movements and for evolution of the technical gesture, one could say, at Kvaratskhelia: he entered the Bologna area with the ball from the left, he dribbled past two defenders hiding the ball until the last second and , suddenly, shot an unstoppable spoon for Raffaelli, the rossoblù goalkeeper. Already in the quarterfinals, against the Serie D Representative, Capac had scored twice, decisive for the final 3-1. So who is this boy who grows up in the grenade nursery and who is impressing in Viareggio? Born in 2005, he will turn 18 in September, he is a fixed point of the Romania under 18 national team, he will soon rise to the Under 19 to play for the European Championship qualifiers. He is a winger, right foot who likes to start from the left: physically structured, he can play in many roles in the attack, his idol is Neymar. He is in his second season at Toro: it was Alessandro Acri who discovered him in Romania, at Craiova, in the summer of 2021 Ruggero Ludergnani, the manager of the Toro youth sector, did not let him escape by placing him in the Under 17 group. he year in the Under 18 league is already 10 goals and 8 assists in 20 games.