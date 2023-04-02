FC Barcelona has won the away match against last-placed Elche with conviction. The leader won 4-0 in Elche. For the Catalans it equals the biggest victory of the season; also against Real Valladolid (home), Cádiz (away) and Athletic Club (home) it was 4-0.

Robert Lewandowski scored two goals and Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres also scored. With that, the entire vanguard of the visitors was accurate. Lewandowski, the top scorer of La Liga, brought his total goals to seventeen.

Frenkie de Jong was missing at Barça, who is hampered by a hamstring injury. The midfield was therefore formed by Sergi Roberto, Eric García and Gavi.

FC Barcelona increased the lead over Real Madrid to 15 points. Real will take on Real Valladolid at home on Sunday.

Elche is heading for relegation. The club recently appointed the Argentinian Sebastián Beccacece as a trainer, who must ensure the turnaround. However, he faces an almost impossible task: Elche is 14 points behind the safe seventeenth place. See also 'Round 6' reality show will pay $4.56 million in prize money

La Liga figures

View all videos about La Liga, all results, the program and the position of the Spanish top competition at the bottom of this article.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program and results La Liga





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Judges and civil servants resist the return of face-to-face work - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Standings La Liga





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

All videos about La Liga