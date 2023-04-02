FC Barcelona has won the away match against last-placed Elche with conviction. The leader won 4-0 in Elche. For the Catalans it equals the biggest victory of the season; also against Real Valladolid (home), Cádiz (away) and Athletic Club (home) it was 4-0.
Robert Lewandowski scored two goals and Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres also scored. With that, the entire vanguard of the visitors was accurate. Lewandowski, the top scorer of La Liga, brought his total goals to seventeen.
Frenkie de Jong was missing at Barça, who is hampered by a hamstring injury. The midfield was therefore formed by Sergi Roberto, Eric García and Gavi.
FC Barcelona increased the lead over Real Madrid to 15 points. Real will take on Real Valladolid at home on Sunday.
Elche is heading for relegation. The club recently appointed the Argentinian Sebastián Beccacece as a trainer, who must ensure the turnaround. However, he faces an almost impossible task: Elche is 14 points behind the safe seventeenth place.
La Liga figures
View all videos about La Liga, all results, the program and the position of the Spanish top competition at the bottom of this article.
Program and results La Liga
Standings La Liga
All videos about La Liga
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Barcelona #easily #wins #visit #Elche #injured #Frenkie #Jong
Leave a Reply