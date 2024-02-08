'There is room at the bottom' It is one of the most watched series in Peru: since the first episode in 2009, adults and children have enjoyed watching it. The success had such an impact that those in charge returned to record new seasons with one of their most beloved characters, 'Teresita', played by the talented Magdyel Ugaz. In an interview, the artist revealed what relationship she has with her character. To continue; the details.

What did Magdyel Ugaz say about 'Teresita?

Magdyel Ugaz He lived for many years in constant conflict with his body. She tried to fit into ideals of beauty, so, at first, it was difficult for her to play Teresa Collazos, a plus-size woman who dreamed of being a model, but ended up being parodied in the series.

“I feel that Teresita took me on many journeys. One of those has been that too (disjunction about his body). Another was that, when I played her, she brought out that voice that I didn't dare to bring out like Magdyel, because she had gained a lot of weight. So, just when they gave me the character, they wanted me to be voluptuous, big, so I fit the character's profile perfectly.“, Ugaz began by telling 'A Matter of Questioning'.

“I was emotionally a little broken, and I take this character, I take hold of this character, and I decide to do it and tell it from an empowered place. 'Tere' wanted to be a model and people said: 'What was she? Get her out of here, and It was wonderful because I didn't dare say it, but 'Tere' did. because he said: 'Everyone is wrong, I am the queen.' (…) She seemed wonderful to me and the script gave me that, and I brought out something that she had saved and that she wanted to say. “She saved me many times and at one point she also ate me.”said.

How old is Magdyel Ugaz?

Magdyel Ugaz remembered the time she was diagnosed with endometriosis. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Magdyel Ugaz

Magdyel Ugaz is a Peruvian actress and presenter who played different characters in theater and television. She was born at the Collique Hospital on July 13, 1984, so currently she has 39 years.

When will 'At the bottom there is room' be broadcast again?

There is no date yet return for the successful América TV series; However, it is expected that the cast will once again laugh out loud between March and April of this year.