The congressman will speak about the relationship between Congress and the Government and the succession of the presidency of the Chamber

The digital newspaper Power360 live interview this Thursday (8.Feb.2024) the deputy Danilo Forte (Brazil-CE Union). Senior editor Guilherme Waltenberg will ask about Congress's relationship with the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the articulations for succession of Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in the presidency of the Chamber and other matters.

The interview will take place in the studio of Power360in Brasília, from 10:40 am.

Watch:

Who is Danilo Forte

Francisco Danilo Bastos Forte is a lawyer, 65 years old and born in Fortaleza (CE).

Forte is in his 3rd term in the Chamber. Previously, he presided over Funasa (National Health Foundation), from 2007 to 2010.

In 2023, he was the rapporteur of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) of 2024 – text which establishes the main rules of the annual budget.