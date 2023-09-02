Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

Magaly Medina presented, last Thursday the 31st, the ampay of Vanessa Terkes kissing the mayor of the San Martín de Porres district in a nightclub. Now, the ATV presenter has a new edition of her program ready to bring the latest revelations from the world of local show business. She will also premiere one more episode of her reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’, which generates covers as a result of the statements and revelations of each of her members. Find out the details in The Republic Entertainment.

'Magaly TV, the firm' LIVE: follow the incidents of 'Magaly's house' the program ended Magaly said goodbye, but not before launching the preview of what we will see on Monday in 'La casa de Magaly'. Vanessa gives details of her relationship with 'Tomate' Vanessa López spoke with Andrés Hurtado about her old relationship with Carlos 'Tomate' Barraza. She revealed how the singer behaved, she even reminded the presenter of the wedding gift she gave them when they got married. Renzo Spraggon on the set of Magaly The Argentine model sat down face to face with 'Urraca' to talk about his experience in the reality show and the contracts he now has after passing through 'La casa de Magaly'. Judiciary dictates protection measures to Vanessa López Vanessa López obtained protection measures from the Judiciary, after she denounced "Tomate" Barraza after a violent scene at her home. Magaly talks about the case of Karla Tarazona The ATV host revealed that on one occasion she received Karla Tarazona after her separation with one of her partners. La 'Urraca' tells that the presenter of 'Light it up' confessed to her that she found microphones in her house, the ones that were supposedly to spy on her. All this comes to light after Karla Tarazona revealed that Rafael Fernández sent her to follow. The program started! Magaly began her program by talking about the characters from 'La casa de Magaly', such as Patricio Suárez Vértiz, who returned to the stage. Who are the members of 'La casa de Magaly'? -La Uchulu -Carlos Cacho -Patricio Suarez -Samahara Lobaton -Shirley Cherres -Vanessa Lopez -Fiorella Retiz -Gabriela Serpa -Renzo Spraggon -Alfredo Benavides -Andres Hurtado.

The program of Magaly Medina It is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 9:50 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., so you know what time to see the latest show news.

‘Magaly TV, the firm’ It is broadcast every night from Monday to Friday on ATV, a channel that can be tuned in for FREE thanks to the open TV signal, the ATV,pe website and the Magaly ATV YouTube channel.

The ATV signal, all its programming, including ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ It can be seen on open TV, the channel’s website and the YouTube broadcast of the Magaly ATV channel.

What happened yesterday in ‘La casa de Magaly?

In ‘Magali’s houseAndrés Hurtado and Fiorella Retiz spoke about Aldo Miyashiro and the Panamericana host asked the journalist why she thinks the América TV figure “played” with her.

