From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Elin is the first resident on the children’s show to have a disability. In other parts of the world, children’s programs have long since changed.

She has two pigtails, wears a yellow jacket, is quite cheeky and uses a wheelchair – Sesame Street has a new resident. The doll is called Elin and is seven years old. For the first time, a character with a disability strengthens the German puppet ensemble, he said North German Broadcasting (NDR) with.

In the past, children with disabilities were shown and explained how they live and what they can do on “Sesame Street”. “Now the world of dolls is becoming a bit more inclusive,” said NDR program director Frank Beckmann, according to the announcement. This pleases children, but also adults who get creative ideas from “Sesame Street” – for example this crazy photo shoot.

All children should feel represented on “Sesame Street”.

The impetus for the new character came from the Equal Opportunities Officer at NDR, René Schaar. According to the information, the aim in developing the new doll was also that all children should feel equally represented in “Sesame Street”.

“Elin uses the wheelchair because she can’t walk very well,” Schaar said of the new doll. “But this aspect should not dominate too much. Because being disabled is just one of many characteristics that define Elin. As NDR we are called upon to make the potential of disabled people visible and to contribute to openness towards them. Elin is helping us on this journey.”

On TV and the NDRMediathek Elin will appear for the first time on October 2nd. Then the 50th season of the children’s show begins.

6 different dolls from “Sesame Street”

The Barbie dolls are becoming more and more diverse and also the dolls of “Sesame Street”. Elin in Germany is not the only one. In foreign-language editions, residents have been added before her, who are changing the show. Here you can see them:

