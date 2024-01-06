Tula Rodriguez surprised in his interview with Christopher Gianotti for his YouTube channel when referring to Gisela Valcárcel and Magaly Medina. In the segment of spicy questions, the actor asked her a rigorous question and the former host of 'En boca de todos' knew how to get out of the moment successfully, although evidently she could have made him uncomfortable. Find out the details in this note.

What did Tula Rodríguez say about Magaly Medina and Gisela Valcárcel?

“Magaly or Gisela, who do you save?”Christopher Gianotti asked him, to which Tula responded: “Gisela is a grandmother and the other has her mother. But you know what? The one that weighs the least so I don't drown, because if the raft is very small and the three of us are there, the one that weighs the least.

What did Tula Rodríguez say about Javier Carmona's children?

In said interview, Tula Rodriguez He also spoke about the current relationship he maintains with Lucas and Tadeo, Carmona's children and older brothers of his heiress. The ex-vedette was kind when referring to them and assured that, despite not maintaining daily communication, they have a cordial and healthy relationship. “We don't have constant communication; However, I told my daughter Valentina that we have to invite her brothers because it is an important date, like her fifteenth birthday. It was a lunch and at 10 pm everything was already over,” she said at first.

She was even excited to say that the boys were present at her daughter Valentina's quinceañera. This act filled his soul and taught him that all problems can be solved. Let us remember that the two parties were involved in trouble over the inheritance of the deceased producer. “The same day, Tadeo wrote to me and I told him to tell the family because Valentina would like to see them. They arrived and I was very pleased, there is no feeling against them or anything. I am grateful that they went because my daughter was happy, so whoever makes Valentina happy makes me very happy and has won my heart,” he added.