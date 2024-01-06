An unusual play was recorded in Italian football, in Serie C, with a great goal that was not seen by the referees and that went around the world.

It happened in the match between Benevento and Turris. The player Francesco De Felice, from Turris, scored the great goal from almost the center of the field, his shot took the goalkeeper by surprise who was unable to react.

The ball entered the goal and rebounded after hitting an inside post, so the referees thought that the ball had hit the crossbar.

The line judge, responsible for signaling the goal, did not see it either and that is why she received a protest from the players.

After several moments of protests on the field, it was the fourth referee who told the central judge that, indeed, the ball had crossed the line. It was the 2-1 goal, but in the end the game ended 3-2 in favor of Benevento.

😳 Tremendous what happened today at Benevento – Turris in Serie C. Francesco De Felice scored this great goal from the center of the field, but the referees thought the ball hit the crossbar. After 5 minutes of protests, they ended up conceding the goal. pic.twitter.com/eOlUtdBZ8A — Italian Football 🇮🇹 (@FT_Italiano) January 6, 2024

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

