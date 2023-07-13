The National Superintendence of Labor Inspection (Sunafil) approached the facilities of the ATV channel this Wednesday, July 12, with the aim of finding out about the current employment situation of the workers from “Magaly TV, la firme”, who denounced not being on the payroll and not receiving their respective benefits. After this inspection carried out by the national body, the host of shows Magaly Medina decided to speak in an interview for a local media.

What data did Sunafil collect after auditing workers from the Magaly Medina program?

inspectors of sunafil visited the ATV channel, this Wednesday, July 12 in the morning, and listened to the statements of those who make up the team of “Magaly TV, the firm.” In this sense, the agency collected information from reporters, cameramen and researchers from the entertainment program.

Once this inspection is done, the sunafil announced that Magaly Medina’s employees have billed five different companies in the last four years. Also, apparently, the workers do not have a formal contract with the channel, they would not be on the payroll and, therefore, would not enjoy their employment benefits.

“We have only passed a bill, we do not have any employment benefits, no vacations or bonuses or insurance, each year we pass a bill to different production companies. We are not on the payroll”specified a worker of “Magaly TV, the firm” in conversation with the newspaper Ojo.

Workers from the Magaly Medina program pointed out the working conditions to which they were exposed. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Magaly Medina/ATV

What did Magaly Medina say after this complaint from her workers to Sunafil?

In an interview with Infobae Peru, Magaly Medina broke his silence and spoke about the labor irregularities found by the sunafil after talking with the workers of his program.

“I am not in charge of hiring anyone on the channel, so I could not tell you anything about that case. You would have to call the General Management, the Human Resources Management of the channel. Many years ago, it was my company that hired the workers, I haven’t done it for many years anymore, it’s the channel (…). I take care of the journalistic part clearly. I have nothing to do with the matter”, clarified the popular ‘Magpie’.

On the other hand, the host of shows maintained that the statement sent to the press about this investigation of sunafil it just tries to mess up the name of your program.

“Someone who has felt affected, or from production, has had to make a statement (…). They will always try to link my program to anything of this sort, when they could be fixed internally. When you feel dissatisfied in your workplace, you talk to the right people, you don’t try to make news with the program,” Medina concluded.