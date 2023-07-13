Two people have died and another has been seriously injured in an accident between the towns of Recimil and San Vicente de Coeo, in Lugo, when a train hit a car when it was crossing a level crossing, according to information provided by the Center Integrated Emergency Care of Galicia (CIAE). Official spokespersons for the Civil Guard and ADIF (Railway Infrastructure Administrator) have confirmed that the crossing did not have barriers, although it did have warning signs and a stop sign that forced cars to stop before entering the track. A 21-year-old JACR, who was sitting in the passenger seat, died instantly, according to the armed institute. The driver and the other passenger of the car, JFG, 19, and MFR, 20, residents of León, were taken by ambulance to the Lucus Augusti Hospital, in the provincial capital, where the driver died hours later. They worked for an ADIF subcontractor in works of an electrical substation near the track. It so happened that only a few months ago, last October and on the same date that the macro-trial for the Angrois (Santiago) accident began, another man died in the nearby municipality of Rábade (Lugo) when he was run over in a Barrier-free level crossing for a freight train. On that occasion, the car was dragged by the convoy for 600 meters.

The accident this Wednesday occurred after 9:55, at kilometer 423 of the Palencia-A Coruña railway. The car was dragged more than 200 meters by the tractor head of this conventional track train. The Civil Guard works with the hypothesis that the driver of the car had “an oversight” and crossed the rails when the convoy was approaching. The emergency services continue working at the point and rail circulation is interrupted. As reported by the Renfe press spokesperson in Galicia, at the moment the accident does not affect the service because there are no new trips scheduled for this route until the afternoon.

The two seriously injured have already been rescued and urgently evacuated to the hospital by 061 personnel. On the train, which covered the A Coruña-Lugo-Monforte route, 17 people were traveling at the time of the incident, as confirmed by the Civil Guard. They all came out of the accident unharmed, and were taken by bus and taxi (three of them), respectively, to Monforte and Ponferrada, where some had connections planned to continue their trips. The driver, according to witnesses to the events, is a veteran professional.

A spokesperson for Adif at the Valladolid Northwest plant reports that “both in Galicia and in the rest of Spain” there are still level crossings on the railway line without barriers on conventional tracks. At high speed, “in trains that go at 300 kilometers per hour”, a system detects objects and launches a warning that notifies the driver of the danger. In traditional ways, however, according to the same source, this method is not developed. “It is the signs on the road that warn the driver that he is approaching a level crossing,” describes Adif, “and the same thing happens on the road, where various signs anticipate this circumstance before reaching the stop”.

Three barrier-free crossings in one kilometer

The PP of Lugo has denounced this noon that in “barely a kilometer there are three level crossings of the train without barriers.” One, specifies the party in a statement, joins the place of San Vicente de Coeo and Recimil, where the accident took place. Another communicates San Vicente de Coeo and Corbelle, and the third, the popular ones describe, “coincides with the route of the Vía Antoniana, a path that has a special cultural interest, since it was a path that articulated the communication between Galicia and the Meseta and has the recognition of the Atlantic Roman Route”. “The PP has been warning of the danger of these points since 2010 and supporting the neighborhood demands that demand the disappearance of the three level crossings,” recalls the party that leads the municipal opposition of Lugo: “they pose a risk” since they have ” a very low visibility ”, details the political formation.