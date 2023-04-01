In the last edition of her program, Magaly Medina referred, once again, to Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sanchez. At first, the popular “Urraca” made a brief comment on the baptism of the son of the cumbia singer and the businesswoman, which was celebrated with a private meeting attended by family and close friends. Then, the show host was encouraged to speak about the couple’s wedding plans and questioned the attitude taken by the interpreter of “Don’t think you’re so important.” “And the marriage for when?” said the ATV figure.

In this regard, the wife of Alfredo Zambrano He maintained that, after the two requests for a hand and the baptism of the minor, the couple should make the decision to marry. “Some how are good at avoiding marriage. But, well, if they are happy like that, it’s their problem.” added Medina.

#Magaly #Medina #sends #strong #message #Deyvis #Orosco #marriage