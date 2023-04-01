In St. Petersburg, the head of the department of the plant was detained on suspicion of raping a girl

In St. Petersburg, the head of a local factory department was suspected of raping an underage girl. About it informs 78.ru.

According to the publication, on March 29, a 42-year-old woman contacted the police. She said that between 2017 and 2023, a 36-year-old man in his apartment on Savushkina Street committed sexual assault against her 14-year-old daughter.

A criminal case has been opened against the man, he is in the isolation ward.

