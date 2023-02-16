A new preview of the Magaly Medina program promises to shake up the national show with new images of an alleged infidelity. Known LIVE who would it be

Magaly Medina He does not stop generating headlines with the constant ampay that he presents in his show program “Magaly TV, la firme”. This time, she surprises with a preview video of shocking images that she promises to present on the night of February 15. With this new report, we will discover a media figure who would be involved in an alleged case of infidelity, which would break a relationship. She made it known in her last publication.

Magaly Medina announces ampay bomba LIVE Netizens ask that the new ampay not be from ‘Chorri’ After the dissemination of the promotional advance of the new ampay that Magaly Medina will present tonight on ATV, dozens of Internet users came out to comment on the upcoming disclosure. They indicated that they would disapprove of a new possible appearance of ‘Chorri’ Palacios, who has already been supported 3 times by the ‘Urraca’ jackals.

“Today on ‘Magaly TV the firm’. He lives a romance like a fifteen-year-old in love and his love shines everywhere, but secretly he asks his friends to bring girlfriends ”, is the narration presented by the clip that is already circulating on all social networks. Who will be involved?

Magaly praised Yaco Eskenazi’s interview with Jefferson Farfán

Magaly Medina She was no stranger to the recent interview that Jefferson Farfán gave to Yaco Eskenazi and carefully analyzed all the questions that the host of “You are in all” asked the well-known soccer player. Although she criticized some parts of the conversation, she praised the work of Natalie Vértiz’s husband and even compared it to that of Jazmín Pinedo.

“In the midst of everything, Yaco, who has a little more judgment than Jasmine Pinedo, at least he asked him questions and got news from him. (…) He went to ask her questions like he went out with a Russian. Yaco got answers from her, not like the other one,” he said.

Magaly Medina recalled the interview with Jazmín Pinedo and compared it with that of Yaco Eskenazi to Jefferson Farfán. Photo: Capture America TV/Composition LR

Magaly denounces cybercrime on her YouTube channel

Through a statement on his official Facebook account, Magaly Medina informed all its audience that the YouTube channel of “Magaly TV, the firm” was hacked on the night of February 12. Likewise, he warned that he will take legal action against those responsible for cybercrime.

“To our audience: we inform you that our YouTube accounts have been compromised. We alert citizens not to be surprised by unscrupulous people. We are working to solve it and we will take the corresponding legal actions. We appreciate your support and understanding,” he pointed out to the surprise of all his followers.

Magaly Medina reported the theft of her channel. Photo: Magaly – ATV/Facebook

Magaly supports Farfán for his son’s party in Miami

Magaly Medina did reference to the criticism that Jefferson Farfán has received for throwing a luxurious party for his son Adriano on a yacht. The well-known ‘Urraca’ defended the athlete from the negative comments and highlighted the great gesture of a father that he had for sparing no expense and organizing a great event for him for his 15th birthday.

“He has taken him shopping, he had a party on a yacht, but why are they criticizing him? I believe that a person who has achieved success in life can spend money on his son as he wishes. You are not spending your neighbor’s money or borrowing from your friends, you are spending the money you earned. He has a very humble origin and now he wants his son to have the things he never had,” he said.