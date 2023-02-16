Chapter 157 of “There is room at the bottom” complicated the relationship between Alessia and Jimmy. Now fans are wondering if their love will succeed.

“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series, continues to make its fans laugh with its tenth season. Alessia and Jimmy’s romance is one of the main plots and more than one wonders how long they can keep it a secret. Now that both are working on it Francesca restaurant, this will be more complicated.

In chapter 157 of “AFHS” they both put together a fight so that no one suspects their relationship. However, they did not have Mike’s supervision that day. He not only rejected the attitude of Montalbán’s daughter, but also proposed to take away her job.