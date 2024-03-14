This Thursday, March 14, it was learned that the Judiciary declared unfounded the appeal filed by Magaly Medina after being sentenced for defaming Nadeska Widausky. The sentence was given in August 2023 for linking her to the murder of Antonio Saucedo Mendoza. In that sense, the television host will have to comply with certain standards of conduct imposed by the judicial entity.

What does the sentence against Magaly Medina say?

In the document issued by the Power of attorney, it is indicated that the competent authorities carried out evaluations of the case and resolved that the appeal filed by Magaly Medina's defense was unfounded. In addition, the ruling issued in August 2023 is ratified in the second instance.

“For the reasons expressed, the Superior Judges that make up the Ninth Criminal Liquidation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima, THEY DECLARED THE APPEAL UNFOUNDED“says the official text.

Judiciary ratifies sentence against Magaly Medina. Photo: diffusion

“THEY CONFIRMED the ruling dated August 15, 2023 (…) that RULING condemning Magaly Jesús Medina Vela for a crime against honor – aggravated defamation – to the detriment of Nadeska Widausky Gallo, to one year and eight months of imprisonment, the execution of which is suspended for the same term“adds the PJ's statement.

What rules of conduct will Magaly Medina have to comply with?

Do not change the address indicated in the records, without prior notice from the court, nor leave the place (province) where you reside without authorization from the court.

Go to the Biometric Registration and Control Office every 30 days to register your signature and corresponding fingerprint.

The payment of a 120-day fine at a rate of 25% of your daily salary, equivalent to S/1050.00, in favor of the state.

Why was Magaly Medina sued by Nadeska Widausky?

During an interview with La República, the legal team of Nadeska Widausky discussed the ongoing legal process against Magaly Medina. According to the statements, the model's participation was improperly implicated in a program directed by Medina in September 2020, which resulted in unfounded accusations of involvement in crimes and improper conduct, triggering a defamation lawsuit.

On the other hand, Widausky expressed that the actions carried out by the ATV television personality exacerbated the situation. She detailed the circumstances and reasons that led her to file the legal complaint. She revealed that in 2020, Ella Medina issued a damaging report that wrongly linked her to another violent incident in which she was not involved. Subsequently, she was affected professionally after she was defamed in a report that labeled her in a degrading manner.