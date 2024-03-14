The third test flight of SpaceX's gigantic Starship rocket ended this Thursday, March 14, with the loss of the ship as it returned to the atmosphere, although the American space company celebrated an “incredible day” in which it said it had met new objectives.

This Thursday, March 14, SpaceX carried out the third Starship test flight from Boca Chica (Texas, USA) after two failed attempts, in April and November 2023, which ended in explosions. However, the company confirmed the “loss” of the ship shortly after re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

“Starship has never flown so far or so fast,” declared a commentator during the live broadcast of billionaire Elon Musk's company.

The 120-meter-high rocket – the largest and most powerful in the world – took off from Boca Chica, as in previous attempts that ended in explosions last year.

The live broadcast of its third flight, followed by three million people, showed the craft moving away from Earth and then lighting up orange as it re-entered the atmosphere, due to the heat of friction.

“Huge congratulations to all the teams for this incredible day”Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's number two, wrote on the X network, before listing the various achievements of the mission.

Happy birthday to you @SpaceX! What a day! HUGE congratulations to the entire team for this incredible day: clean count (glad the shrimpers could get out in the nick of time!), liftoff, hot staging, Super Heavy boost back and coast (and likely a couple engines doing mainstage… pic.twitter.com/D3YUPIgKNH — Gwynne Shotwell (@Gwynne_Shotwell) March 14, 2024



SpaceX had a long list of objectives for this third test, including carrying out a “controlled return” of the ship to Earth.

The rocket is made up of two stages or parts: the Super Heavy booster with 33 engines and, above it, the Starship spacecraft.

The two stages successfully separated a few minutes after takeoff.

Super Heavy was to have landed gently in the Gulf of Mexico, but failed to complete this maneuver and experienced a “hard splashdown,” according to the official transmission.

The ship continued flying for about an hour. She widely surpassed the frontier of space, reaching more than 200 km in altitude.

It was due to fall into the Indian Ocean to finish the test, but was “lost” while returning to Earth's atmosphere.

This was the first time SpaceX tested Starship's heat shield, made of 18,000 black ceramic tiles.

The United States air regulator (FAA) announced that, as in previous tests, it will supervise SpaceX's investigation into failures during operation.

fuel transfer

Musk's company is relying on Starship to achieve its goal of taking humanity to Mars. The American space agency, NASA, also has this ship to take its astronauts to the Moon during its Artemis 3 mission in 2026.

NASA chief Bill Nelson congratulated SpaceX on Thursday for its third “successful” flight.

In the first test, in April 2023, SpaceX had to blow up Starship just minutes after launch, because the two stages failed to separate. The rocket disintegrated into a fireball and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

In the second test, in November 2023, the booster separated from the spacecraft, but then both exploded over the ocean. The ship, however, had reached an altitude of approximately 150 km, surpassing the edge of space.

The SpaceX Starship spacecraft lifts off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on March 14, 2024. © AFP – Chandan Khana

For this third test, SpaceX tested opening the hatch that could be used in the future to release cargo, such as satellites, into space.

The company was also expected to begin testing the ship's ability to transfer fuel in space.

To reach the Moon, Starship will need to refuel. Over time, the idea is to demonstrate that ships with fuel can be sent into space that will be a kind of “service stations” in orbit.

The SpaceX method

For these tests, the prototypes used do not carry any load. Y.S.paceX, which has been developing Starship models since 2018has already manufactured numerous copies of its rocket.

SpaceX's development method is different from traditional companies and national space agencies. Unlike the latter, which operate with taxpayer money, SpaceX uses its own funds, which allows it to take more risks.

The company also uses an “iterative development” technique, based on successive tests, without large time intervals, where the lessons learned allow changes to be made quickly for subsequent tests.

With each test, “we learn something new,” Musk declared in a January speech to employees. “It is always better to sacrifice material than to sacrifice time,” he added.

In addition to its enormous size, Starship ultimately needs to be completely reusable. Currently, only the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returns to the ground after each launch, but not its booster.

Being able to fly both stages of Starship multiple times will allow for even more frequent launches and for less money: an imperative to be able to “colonize” Mars, according to Musk, who expects Starship to make “six more flights this year.”