He denied. Magaly Medina spoke about the rumors that indicated that she had broken when explaining what happened with the trial that she has against Lucho Cáceres. It is important to remember that, due to this case, the journalist received a suspended prison sentence of two years and a payment of 70,000 soles to the interpreter for describing him as “scum and garbage” on open signal.

The ‘Magpie’ She noted that the news spread by the media took her by surprise, and she denied that her voice “cracked” because of it. What happened to him then? Meet him below in the following note.

Magaly Medina denies having been moved by the trial against Lucho Cáceres

The ATV host made fun of comments saying that talking about the legal process she has with the actor had moved her and that she did not cry over the matter.

“ I have read the newspaper headlines where they say that yesterday Ethel Pozo already appeared, shedding tears here on the program. One writes something like that and all the others put it without even corroborating ”, said the communicator.

Medina considered that the gossip about it was not entertainment journalism, but “cheap neighborhood gossip, from neighbors.” “One wrote it and they all repeated it like little monkeys,” Magaly declared.