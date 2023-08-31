Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

Magaly Medina referred to Mark Vito after his appearance in the latest edition of ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’. In this regard, the popular “Urraca” criticized Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband for the statements he made in the humorous space of Ernesto Pimentel. Let’s remember that the now tiktoker broke down after commenting that he wanted to find love in the future. “This man, I don’t know what he intends to do with his life,” she said. TV host, who stressed that he would never invite the American because in his program there is still “a little bit of level”.

After that, the show host criticized Mark Vito for the show he offered in the Chola Chabuca program. “He is the new clown that we have discovered on Peruvian television (…) It’s the new ‘Gringo’ Karl, but he doesn’t even sing”, sheld the ‘Magpie’ after watching him dance.