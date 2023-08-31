At the Vulture peak, where the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory (Teruel) is located, arrives today the second hilltop finish of the 78th Tour of Spainwhere again the top favorites should be the main protagonists.

The reunion of the favorites in the mountains

The sixth stage (8:30 am, ESPN TV) will take the peloton from the Castellón town of La Vall d’Uixo to the Vulture peak at the Jalambre Astrophysical Observatoryafter 183.1 kilometers with almost 11 kilometers of final ascent, a hard climb but with several areas with breaks that make it a little more bearable, but do not make it less hard.

We will have to wait for the development of the stage to see if, as happened in the Andorran Arinsal this Monday, one of the favorites wins, as was the case of the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), or on the contrary the getaway of the day, as happened in 2019 in the debut of this scenario in the Spanish race. Then, Ángel Madrazo was the winner, in a stage remembered because the favorites fought to get ahead in a few seconds, but overconfidence prevented them from having options to fight for partial victory.

Something that will surely happen again in this second time that the cyclists of the Vuelta, now with names like Evenepoel himself, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), the Spanish Enric Mas (Movistar) and the rest of the favourites, they will appear at the peak of the Vulture.

Remco goes blind

Remco Evenepoel commented at the end of yesterday’s stage that he had no plans to fight for the 6 second bonus of the intermediate sprint that he achieved with authority, but that “the occasion arose and adding is always good”.

“Disputing the bonus was something that was not in the planned plan, I did it because it was there and it did not involve a huge expense. I also saw that the UAE was in front near the sprint to get the bonus for Ayuso. It has been positive to add 6 seconds, everything is going well ”, he said at the finish line, after the victory of the Australian Kaden Groves in the final sprint.

Before today’s stage, Evenepoel admitted that he does not know “at all” that climb that will be the end of the day and that could cause at least small differences in the general classification.

“I don’t know the climb, I don’t know what to expect. I already know that it is a short answer, but it is the truth, ”she concluded.

*With EFE

