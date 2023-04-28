Without mincing words! The controversial host of shows, Magaly Medina, in her program ‘Magaly TV la Firme’, spoke about the non-permanence of the comic artist, Dayanita, in the entertainment program directed by Jorge Benavides. Magaly, true to her style, contradicted what Dayanita mentioned on a television channel about her departure from ‘El Wasap de JB’, assuring that she was ‘dizzy’ by fame.

And it is that for the presenter of Magaly TV la Firme, Dayanita would not only have been fired from the program for just a couple of altercations with her co-workers, because they really would have been “a little more”. On the other hand, Medina recalls that people who work in television need “discipline” and that some artists can’t stand “calls for attention.”

“She got a lot out of place, I think they didn’t ‘pull her ears in time’. A good penalty would have ‘grounded her’ and would have prevented her from getting up in smoke.”