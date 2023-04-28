Mexico.- It is not yet summer but Mexicois literally on fire with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in some cities of the country, which is why in this note we will tell you when the discounts on receipts from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) begin this 2023.

Although it is true that Mexico is characterized by its varied climate, no one can deny that in some cities of the Aztec nation it seems that there is only the intense heat and normal heat.

High temperatures are present, especially in the northern and southern states of the Mexican Republic, where the climate has reached 40 degrees Celsius and continues to rise.

Faced with this situation, there are not a few families that are forced, practically, to turn on the fan and air conditioners for longer, which in turn, leads to the fact that the electricity bills from the CFE are more expensive.

Aware of this, the federal government gives discounts on electricity consumption in some of the states that make up the country, which must meet a requirement: that the average temperature in hot season is 35 degrees Celsius or more.

Now, for this 2023, according to what was announced by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as the CFE electricity subsidy It will begin to be applied next Monday, May 1, 2023, while the discount season will end on October 31, 2023.that is, when autumn has begun.

Meanwhile, according to the Mexican government, the following are the states that will be able to access the discount on their electricity bill by enabling the tariff 1C:

lower california

campeche

Chiapas

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Colima

Warrior

Morelos

Nayarit

New Lion

oaxaca

San Luis Potosi

sinaloa

sonorous

Tabasco

Tamaulipas

veracruz

Yucatan

In order to obtain the discount on the electricity received from the Mexican electric company, You should not do anything, since this subsidy is applied automatically if you live in any of the aforementioned states.

On the contrary, the following federal entities will not enjoy the discount on the CFE receipt this 2023:

aguascalientes

Baja California Sur

Durango

CDMX

Mexico state

Guanajuato

Gentleman

Jalisco

Michoacan

Puebla

Queretaro

Quintana Roo

Tlaxcala

Zacatecas.