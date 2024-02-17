Magaly Medina did not hold anything back and continued talking about the case of Paolo Guerrero and his decision to no longer want to play in the Club Cesar Vallejo, despite having a contract involved. As it became known recently, the 'Predator' chose to back off his arrival in Trujillo, as he alleges that he fears for the safety of himself and his family after allegedly receiving threats against his mother, Doña Peta. Furthermore, the show host criticized the footballer's attitude in a recent interview with Alicia Retto and Fátima Aguilarin the tub.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina attacks Mávila Huertas: “I don't know what a Guerrero fan is doing on my channel”

Did Magaly Medina attack Paolo Guerrero?

During her program on Friday, February 16, Magaly Medina referred to the interview that Paolo Guerrero had given to 'Latina Noticias' in the morning. The ATV presenter did not miss a detail in the conversation between Fátima Aguilar, Alicia Retto and the Peruvian national team soccer player.

For the entertainment journalist, the attitude of Doña Peta's son was not appropriate, since at many moments he seemed to be raising his voice when responding:

“Paolo Guerrero was interviewed by the hosts of the Latina news program, where he appeared pedantic, arrogant and spoiled. He raised his voice and disrespected them. I think they were stunned and did not have the courage to tell them: 'Put me down, sir, the tone of his voice. No matter how Paolo Guerrero you are, go scream at home“, he expressed.

“This man has believed that he is the most beloved idol in Peru and that we all owe him thanks and genuflect when we meet him. And that is not the case, because the contract law is one for all,” he added. Likewise, he reminded him that the issue of citizen insecurity is not only in Trujillo, but in all parts of Peru.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly criticizes Paolo Guerrero: If he says that Cueva knows the criminals, why doesn't he report them?

Did Magaly Medina question Mávila Huertas about Paolo Guerrero?

Magaly Medina commented on the expressions of Mávila Huertasa journalist who also works at ATV, to support Paolo Guerrero during the controversy related to his desire to end his contract with the César Vallejo de Trujillo club.

“I have heard only one gossip talk about the case, the only one, and it is on my channel: Mávila Huertas. I don't know what a Guerrero fan is doing on this channel. I don't know, because that man made this channel lose a lot of money when he once sent me to prison, a lot of money.“, he expressed.

“Won't you want to write a book for Paolo Guerrero? Just as you did the book for Gisela Valcárcel. (…) You have to be a little less of a fan, less of a supporter, and at least secretly stay in the middle,” he said.

#Magaly #Medina #attacks #Paolo #Guerrero #attitude #interview #Latina #quotArrogant #spoiledquot