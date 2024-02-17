Nicki Nicole just had a show Guatemala where she burst into tears not only because of the euphoria but also because of the infidelity of her now ex-boyfriend Featherweightbecause as many already know, the way he found out was through the networks, as well as the fans where the interpreter of She dances Alone was seen in Las Vegas with the model Sonia Sahar who claims to be nothing of the singer.

If you check social networks, the moment in which Nicki Nicole thanks her fans for their love went viral, but after the wave of praise from her fans, the Argentine singer's voice breaks in front of the entire public who cheer her on after the infidelity of Featherweight who until now has not wanted to say anything about the alleged infidelity to the girl.

In the video Nicki Nicole He assures that it is a great support that he has received after the deception of Featherweight and she clarified that despite the pain she feels from the person she supported, she will continue to fulfill her work schedule, because she does not want to fail the public, but above all she knows that it is normal that artists cannot hide certain things, reason why which she continued with the show in Guatemala.

“How beautiful, her heart is broken, but if you deserve the best, you are a great artist and she was a beautiful blessing.” “She is really broken, but she is going to move forward like the queen she is”, “She is super loving, she doesn't Needless to say, she deserves to be happy!! with someone who respects her,” the networks write.

Are you with your manager?

Another thing that also caused a stir is that many fans want to know if Nicki Nicole is really dating her manager, because when she was caught holding hands with him, some fans claim that she did it to make Featherweight jealous for what he did, while others actually claim that he is having a romance.

