Magaly Medina was no stranger to the interview that the tiktoker ‘Makanaky’ gave to Jonathan Maicelo for his YouTube channel “Cha’ Kalato”. The content creator openly confessed to having abused a minor during his school years. The journalist lashed out not only against the character in question, but also against the boxer Maicelo, for his treatment and reaction to such a revelation.

“Maicelo interviewed a grotesque who calls himself ‘Makanaky’ on social networks and is a strange little character who doesn’t even speak well and does stupid things and a half to get attention, and he always says that he does anything for fame (…) . One day he ate a cockroach, another day at the protests totally naked. But, this time Maicelo, that it is one on one with this little character, who look like brothers, was the worst. This (‘Makanaky’) recounted that when he was 15 years old, his friends, cold as cold, wanted him to debut with an underage girl too and since she didn’t want to, they subdued her among five. Abominable”commented the ATV figure.