In Vyborg, two children fell into a fire well, one of them died

In Vyborg, two children fell into a fire well, one of them was found dead. About it report “News”.

According to the publication, an 18-year-old Russian walking near the well heard screams from the hatch. He went to the fire well and saw that a little girl was stuck inside.

“I saw that the girl was barely holding on there. I called the emergency services and saw that my friend was walking nearby, asked him to help. He took off his jacket, crawled through the gap, and he held me by the legs from behind. And we pulled the girl out together, ”said the Russian.

According to him, the injured child was in a state of shock and was very cold. The girl said that her friend also fell into the well – the emergency services were looking for the boy, they ended on the night of Tuesday, March 28. Where exactly they found the body of the boy who fell into the well is not reported.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the causes of the child’s death and the reasons why the children fell into the well.

Earlier in Chelyabinsk, a six-year-old child fell into a well on the territory of school No. 131 and died. It happened when the boy, along with other children, was playing on the playground. He fell into the open hatch of the well, as there was no cover on it, and branches served as a warning sign, eyewitnesses said.