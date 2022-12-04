In recent years, the television host Magaly Medina and Lucho Cáceres have starred in one of the most famous feuds in the peruvian television, Well, every time they have had the opportunity, they have said everything, from strong hints to off-color comments.

Currently, both are valid on the small screen: Magaly leading a show program and Cáceres acting in soap operas such as “De vuelta al barrio”. Do you want to know how their rivalry began? Next, we tell you all the details.

How did the enmity between Magaly Medina and Lucho Cáceres originate?

It is believed that Magaly Medina and Lucho CáceresThey began their feud in 2005 when the presenter released a video in which the actor is seen detained at a police station and in an apparent state of alcohol.

Lucho Cáceres is a well-known Peruvian actor. Photo: The Republic.

From that event, the problems between the two increased because the popular “Urraca” accused him on several occasions of being a very violent person, and even called him a “thug.”

But things did not end there, in 2020 Lucho published a photograph of Magaly with handcuffs and assured that he had not yet managed to resocialize, which caused the annoyance of the driver who did not hesitate to remind him of the first time he saw him under the influence of substances illicit

“Publicly, I am going to tell you: are you already rehabilitated? About that thing you got yourself into, that you gave us a really pathetic show for once. Are you the same Lucho Cáceres from those years? Just as you talk to me about rehabilitation before the law, I talk to you about rehabilitation before drugs. You continue to consume the same substances that, in 2005, allowed me and all the viewers to see you in that pathetic state. Is this man coming to give me moral lessons?” Medina asserted.

The time Lucho Cáceres reminded Magaly Medina of her time in jail. Photo: Facebook

A year later, Cáceres decided to denounce Magaly for calling him “garbage and scum” during the broadcast of his program on ATV. “There are already many years of insults. A decade where I have always been described as jerk, bully, poor devil, mediocre, imbecile. There is no going back on this, ”said the actor when he made it known about his first complaint.

It should be noted that this Sunday, December 4, it was announced that Lucho Cáceres won the trial that Magaly filed, for which the TV presenter must pay him 70,000 soles, in addition to serving 2 years in prison, as confirmed Judge María del Pilar Castillo of the First Criminal Court.