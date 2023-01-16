He said it all. Magaly Medina He did not miss the opportunity to comment on Alessia Rovegno’s participation in Miss Universe and emphasize that she knew from the beginning that Bárbara Cayo’s daughter did not have enough to be crowned the best in the popular international beauty pageant. And it was not only enough for her to say that she “had no vocabulary”, but also compared her to the former Miss Peru Janick Maceta, who, in the 2020 edition of the mentioned contest, was second finalist.

What did Magaly Medina say about Alessia Rovegno after Miss Universe?

The popular “Urraca” shared a video of an alleged reaction of her watching the parade of the also singer in Miss Universe and wrote: “I said it. She had neither attitude nor charisma and less vocabulary. She Left Out at 5! Janick Maceta was more”.

When will Magaly Medina return to TV?

Days before I arrived in 2023, the television host went on vacation to Miami to return to ATV with force and apparently, her return would be just around the corner, as she announced on her social networks. “She does know. In January, ambassadors, baseball players, cumbiamberos and more Chollywood fauna in the program you were waiting for: ‘Magaly TV, the firm’. The Master Ambassador returns recharged. In January, on ATV ”, she was heard in the promotion. However, there is still no exact date for her return.

Publication of Magaly Medina Photo: Instagram

Jessica Newton responds to Magaly for harsh opinions on Alessia

After Magaly Medina shared her opinion about Alessia Rovegno’s performance in Miss Universe 2022, Jessica Newton indirectly responded to her former friend through a story on social networks: “Don’t let anyone limit your dreams,” wrote about a video in which the journalist is observed speaking harshly about the current Miss Peru.

Users ask for Jessica Newton’s departure from the Miss Peru Organization

There were countless users who showed their rejection of Magaly Medina’s ex-friend and, from the Instarándula account, the various messages on this topic were collected. “Vacancy for Jessica Newton to end the Peruvian ring”, “Vacancy for Jessica Newton and for Janick Maceta to stay with the organization”, “Mrs. Jessica, retire”, were some of the tweets.

Users ask Jessica Newton to leave the Miss Peru organization. Photo: Twitter

Twitter messages. Photo: Twitter

Magaly Medina recreated the viral dance of Messi’s wife

The host of “Magaly TV, the firm” caused a sensation on her social networks by recreating the viral dance of Antonela Rocuzzo, the wife of soccer player Lionel Messi during their Christmas celebration. In this video, the communicator wore a bikini with a bathing suit while Alfredo Adame recorded it with her cell phone.

How many siblings does Magaly Medina have?

Although the popular television host does not comment much about her private life, on her YouTube channel she opened up more with her followers to discuss some personal details, including how many siblings you have and the fact that the journalist has five siblings, but not everyone shares the same last name.

Magaly Medina has 5 siblings. Photo: archive La República/Magaly Medina/Instagram/composition LR

The time Magaly Medina was sworn in Miss Peru

Few remember that in 2017, Jessica Newton surprised everyone by announcing that Magaly Medina would be part of the jury in Miss Peru, who at that time was hosting “90 Matinal”. “She is a woman who has credibility. She knows what she likes, so that will contribute a lot to choosing the new queen, ”said the director of the beauty pageant at the time.

Magaly Medina was against Alessia Rovegno for the Miss Universe

After the selection of Alessia Rovegno as Miss Peru 2022, Magaly Medina had strong comments towards the young woman, since she disagreed with that crown.

“He lacks poise when he walks, he doesn’t look like Janick Maceta when he walks. I really see her as quite normal beauty, she is pretty, but she is not extraordinarily beautiful. I think she lacks a lot. When she was interviewed, she didn’t even know how to talk, she didn’t know how to get out of the situation well, she surely is used to having everything dictated to her. Prepare her for another year or two years, but she is not ready to do it yet, ”she indicated.