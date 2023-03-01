The host Verónica Linares confirmed the publication date of her interview with Magaly Medina and they advanced a little of what was said during the spicy conversation.

Veronica Linares He surprised his followers by revealing the official date on which he will launch his long-awaited interview with Magaly Medina. Through social networks, the host published a preview video in which she appears together with “Urraca” and gives details of what will come next Thursday at 8:00 p.m. According to the comments of the ATV presenter, both talked about different topics, in addition to the variety of characters from the Peruvian show business, among them Gisela Valcárcel.

“We have cracked everything, we have destroyed half of Peru. ‘Gise’, you can’t miss it”, commented the figure of “Magaly TV, the firm”. However, the América TV communicator clarified that she did not speak ill of anyone. In view of this, Alfredo Zambrano’s wife indicated that a particular characteristic of her is the ability to open people freely. What will have happened in the full conversation?