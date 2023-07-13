Jonathan Maicelo and Samantha Batallanos were invited to the set of “Send whoever is in charge” this Wednesday, July 12. In that program, the boxer and his girlfriend lost their composure while recreating an acting scene. Both began to launch live smoothness, which surprised the host Maria Pia Copello who, wanting to intervene in this event, ended up being pushed by the athlete. Given this, Magaly Medina He had harsh comments for the couple after this eventful event.

“They forgot the script and their true personality came out. Apparently, personal things began to clash. After seeing this, it can be concluded that both have something in common, both have a skin-deep aggressiveness that comes out at the slightest thing”, said the ‘Magpie’who also questioned the attitude of battle us after slapping the boxer. “Now we understand that a person raised with violence, if they don’t work on that, is also violent,” he concluded.