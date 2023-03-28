Magaly Medina He was outraged to see how Jonathan Maicelo behaved during his partner’s last show, Samantha Batallanos, at a Santa Anita nightclub. It happens that the ex-boxer arrived on stage and had no better idea than to put on his pole to show his physique, but he also revealed the weapon he was carrying. This detail was questioned by the driver. “I don’t know what he sees in that rude little duck who never has good manners. Unfortunately, there are still many people who appreciate and follow him. He is armed as you can see. He does have a license, but you leave it in the car and you don’t look like a neighborhood thug, ”he said.

“Now that there are so many gang members and so much insecurity, anyone has become a hitman. This is not the time to be playing cool. It’s no way, Maicelo. Sporting a revolver, this is not the old west. You hire someone to protect you, but you don’t go into a nightclub (with a weapon). You don’t beat anyone that way,” added the ATV figure.