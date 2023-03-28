Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, March 28, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday March 28, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, over the next few hours of this month of March a little serenity in love will return and also the possibility of meeting someone new. As for work, today will be a good day full of energy. Make the most of it to show what you’re made of and get great satisfaction.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 28 March 2023), stable relationships are favored in love and can lay the foundations for a rosy future. As far as work is concerned, there is Jupiter who will lend a hand in making up the recently lost ground. Trust.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today – Tuesday 28 March 2023 – will be ideal for emotions, don’t underestimate new acquaintances. Perhaps a person met now will prove to be special, even the long-awaited and dreamed soul mate. As for work, changes come. Don’t get overwhelmed by commitments.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love the end of March will be very interesting so let your emotions go. As for work, there are many things to manage but try to carve out your time. You need to be with your loved ones, to enjoy some relaxation. Well deserved relaxation.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 28 March 2023), in love it is better not to risk taking the longest step. As far as work is concerned, answers and confirmations arrive. You’ve been waiting for them for a long time. Be happy and celebrate.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love the Moon during today’s day – Tuesday 28 March – will be on your side and will give you emotions to live to the fullest. As far as work is concerned, excellent news for new collaborations, but you will have to establish working hours and shifts. Only in this way can there be hierarchy and seriousness.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 28, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: get ready to experience big emotions, especially in love.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO