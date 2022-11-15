The driver Magaly Medina gave his opinion about the inconvenience that Ethel Pozo had when entering the first concert of bad bunny in Lima. Without mincing words, he harshly criticized her for taking advantage of her status as a public figure to enter the National Stadium.

“ The organizers made her enter even though she had cheap tickets… For me it’s scandalous “, said the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm”. In addition, she asked him to be empathic with the 3,000 people who did not have the same treatment and help from the organization of the event.

Ethel Pozo almost did not enter Bad Bunny’s concert for cloned tickets

The driver Ethel Well He had a hard time entering Bad Bunny’s show, since, at that moment, he found out that his ticket had been cloned. Likewise, he used his social networks to share the fact with his followers.

“I made the mistake of not buying on Teleticket. I bought from a promoter and that happened to thousands of boys, ”said Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter and blamed me for the way she got the tickets. In addition, she mentioned that she sought a way to enter for her daughters.

‘Peluchín’ also criticized Ethel Pozo

Driver Rodrigo Gonzalez showed his discomfort at the way Ethel Well managed to enter the Bad Bunny concert. Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter had reported on her networks that her tickets were cloned.

“She and all her surroundings think that with a call everything is always solved, (that) with a little complaint we are going to take advantage of the position we are in and we are going to put our complaint on our platform,” said the presenter of “Amor y fire”.