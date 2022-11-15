Home page politics

Of: Patrick Freiwah

Not just a topic for the Greens: the rich CDU leader Friedrich Merz and his “reality of life”. © IMAGO/Christian Spicker

Does the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz pursue a policy for the German bourgeoisie? The Greens are skeptical – and ARD takes drastic measures in a TV report.

Berlin/Munich – Friedrich Merz is wealthy even compared to a “normal member of the Bundestag”. This regularly causes criticism from political opponents. In a speech in the Bundestag, the leader of the Greens parliamentary group, Britta Haßelmann, took the floor and sharply attacked the CDU leader. It was about citizenship.

The speech (November 13) was picked up by the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. However, ARD now has to backtrack and sees itself exposed to criticism on the Internet. When the chairman of the parliamentary group talked about the “real life” of Merz, the TV magazine chose means for the summary that, in the opinion of many, further shook the quality standards of public broadcasters.

Citizens’ money debate: Haßelmann criticizes Merz – ARD cuts in laughter

Presumably to give the content more meaning, ARD played a picture of a laughing Merz grinning maliciously at the side of party friend Thorsten Frei. The problem: In reality, the scene shown was not the reaction to Haßelmann’s words, rather the impressions were supposed to put the CDU chairman in a worse light. The Bundestag speech was broadcast on the Phoenix TV channel – and there was simply no such reaction from Merz.

Naturally, the Union reacted angrily to protect the party leader. Merz parliamentary colleague Frei leaves opposite Bild.de know: “Journalism does not contribute to enlightenment through the inappropriate and dubious compilation of photos and film excerpts, but promotes the polarization of society!”. With Hermann Gröhe, another CDU party friend of the 67-year-old is angry – and speaks of a “ghost trip” by ARD.

Friedrich Merz and his “life reality” – ARD admits manipulation

What was Hasselmann’s speech actually about? Friedrich Merz, who once publicly felt that he belonged to the “middle class”, is in reality wealthy and caused a stir a few weeks ago at the pompous wedding of Finance Minister Christian Lindner because he traveled to Sylt by private jet. “Someone with such a reality of life cannot put themselves in the role of a single mother,” is Haßelmann’s thesis in relation to the planned citizen’s income and comments from Merz that it would make fraud easier and not provide enough incentives to work.

The ARD itself has now commented on the incident – ​​and admitted the manipulation. “In the report from Berlin of January 13, 2022, the wrong image was used in the article about the dispute over citizen income. We apologize for this and will correct the picture in the post and upload it again to the media library,” the broadcaster says – including the date error. There is also criticism for the ARD because of the statement – ​​users instead demand that a correction must also be made on TV because many older citizens are not or hardly accessible on the Internet. (PF)