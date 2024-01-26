Magaly Medina He is on vacation and his absence at ATV is noticeable; However, she will return in style this Monday and will bring with her a long-awaited and long-awaited ampay which, he promises, will paralyze local entertainment. Who is it about? Many speculate that she is talking about Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda, but nothing has been said yet.

What did Magaly Medina say about the new ampay?

Magaly Medina will bring a tremendous bomb to 'Chollywood': he promised new ampay and netizens believe that it could be the couple who announced their separation without giving details, Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda.Of course there is ampay, you are already asking me, you are speculating, keep doing it. The only thing I can tell you is that there is ampay. One that will surprise you? Yeah“said the ATV figure.

As is known, Gianfranco Pérez, journalist from 'Magaly TV, la firma' had announced that Magaly will broadcast a new ampay, so she even responded: “You can't keep secrets, right, Gianfranco Pérez?”, wrote.

What happened to Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda?

The couple ended their relationship on January 19 without giving further details, so it is speculated that she could be the protagonist of the ampay. “In my capacity as a public figure and in order to avoid misunderstandings, I inform my sentimental separation with Anthony Arandaa person for whom I have affection and respect after the good times shared. It's likely they'll still see us together, since we share work ties that will follow their own course. That's all, thank you,” was read in the model's Instagram stories.