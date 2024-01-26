His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, visited the “Manar Abu Dhabi” light arts exhibition, which is organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and displays a group of artworks and light shows in several locations, celebrating the beauty of natural landscapes. To the capital, Abu Dhabi, through an open exhibition of creative and artistic ideas.

His Highness toured some of the exhibition sites, during which he viewed the participating artworks, praising the contributions of the participating artists in enriching the cultural scene in the emirate through art and creative initiatives.

His Highness stressed the role of this artistic event and other events in advancing the cultural and creative movement in the emirate, and consolidating its position as a leading artistic and cultural destination.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed the provision of diverse opportunities and more spaces that meet the aspirations of Emirati artists to participate in the “Abu Dhabi Public Art” program, in a way that enhances their skills and advances their creative works.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also directed that a comprehensive study be conducted to enhance the services accompanying visitors in the upcoming sessions of the “Abu Dhabi Public Art” program, to enable visitors to have a rich, artistic and cultural experience in the various regions and islands of the emirate.

His Highness stressed the importance of supporting the artistic and creative talent community in the UAE, enhancing cooperation and partnerships with them and attracting them with the aim of enriching the artistic works that will be displayed in the Public Arts Biennale, which will be held this year in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and supervisors of the exhibition.

“Manar Abu Dhabi” displays a collection of commissioned artworks, illuminated sculptures and statues, light shows, and interactive artistic experiences, created by artists from the UAE and the world. These artworks are displayed in several locations and public places in the capital, Abu Dhabi, including the Pearl Islands, Saadiyat, Yas, and Jubail. Al-Samalia and Al-Fahid, in addition to the Capital Corniche and the Eastern Mangroves.

The exhibition, which was launched last November and whose activities will continue until January 31, attracted more than 600,000 visitors to enjoy interactive artistic experiences that highlight the vibrant cultural heritage, through visual paintings and light artwork, with the participation of 10 Emirati artists out of 22 international artists, displaying… 35 artworks in various exhibition spaces.

The organization of “Manar Abu Dhabi” comes within the framework of the commitment of the “Abu Dhabi Public Art” initiative, which was launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi at the beginning of last year, to support efforts to develop the creative industry through public art, stimulate the artistic movement and enrich the cultural scene in the emirate, to enhance its position as a capital of culture. In the world, and to continue preserving spaces of historical, aesthetic, architectural, social, scientific and artistic value.