Marco Antonio Guerrero has generated controversy with the statements he issued in a conversation with the youtuber Carlos Orozco. In this interview, the singer confessed that he got his daughter’s mother pregnant when she was 14 years old and he was 21. The journalist, far from condemning this act, only managed to laugh, which sparked the indignation of many people, including Magaly Medina, who called him ignorant.

The ATV host could not believe what was being said in said talk, since they took the pregnancy of a minor lightly and did not consider it a crime.

Magaly Medina attacks Carlos Orozco

“What offends me is the laughter of this Orozco, who is the interviewer, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know where he came from, I don’t know where they got him from, but he has no criteria. For him, it’s normal for a 21-year-old guy to get a 14-year-old girl pregnant, it’s the most normal thing for him”, expressed the ‘Magpie’.

“It’s not normal, it’s not okay, 14 years old, a minor, still a teenager who doesn’t know what she wants in life and still has a long way to go to develop. In the Criminal Code, that is a crime, but the laughter of this one who acts as an interviewer, as if what he is telling him was a joke, look how he laughs, celebrates him, we find that kind of thing on YouTube, ”he added he.

What were the statements of Marco Antonio Guerrero?

In the interview that Marco Antonio Guerrero gave Carlos Orozco for his YouTube channel, the cumbiambero recounted the following: “I have a 14-year-old daughter, when I was at Hermanos Yaipén… My daughter’s mother, I have to confess because It was something that happened, he is very young. She is younger than me by 7 years, she is a very young mother because her daughter is 14, she is 30. She got pregnant before she turned 15, I was 21 years old,” the singer revealed at the time.

Marco Antonio confessed that his departure from Group 5 was unexpected and Elmer Yaipén was the one who gave him the news. Photo: Youtube

Marco Antonio reveals how his relationship with his daughter’s mother was

Likewise, the singer recounted details of the romance he lived with his daughter’s mother in Chiclayo: “I met her in Chiclayo, in the city, because she lived there (…) We were there for quite a few years, we parted ways for a while, then we parted , 11 years of relationship between comings and goings. Before the pandemic we cut off because she was no longer going, she was not comfortable nor was I, ”he specified.

