There are many editions that have been played in European competitions and consequently there are many teams that have included a title of this nature in their record, even clubs that you did not expect to conquer Europe. All the clubs yearn to have a European title in their showcases but only a select few can say that they have touched the European sky.
European champions that you may not remember
In 1967, Celtic from Glasgow was going to crown Europe after beating the mythical Inter Milan of the only Spanish Ballon d’Or, Luis Suárez, by two goals to one. They became the first British team to achieve this European title
In 1970, the Dutch team coached by Ernst Happel, considered one of the best coaches in history, managed to beat Celtic Glasgow at the San Siro by two goals to one. In this way Feyenoord was proclaimed European champion.
In 1979 Nottingham Forest managed to be European champion for the first time in its history, it would do so against Malmö. In the following edition, in 1980, they managed to achieve this incredible feat again and defended the title consecutively, this time beating Hamburg at the Santiago Bernabéu.
In the 1982 edition, a great Aston Villa managed to be King of Europe after beating none other than Bayern Munich by a solitary goal to nil scored by Peter Withe.
Another European champion that you might not remember was Hamburg. In 1983 they managed to proclaim themselves European champions after beating Juventus by one goal to nil.
In 1986, at Sánchez Pizjuán and against a FC Barcelona that at that time did not have any European Cup to its credit, Steaua Bucharest managed to beat the Catalans in a penalty shoot-out and thus proclaim themselves European champions
After not losing any game and winning all the home games in this edition, the Serbian team managed to win the European Cup against Olympique de Marseille
