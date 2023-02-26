Doesn’t move the floor. The daughter of Tommy Portugal, Mafer Portugal believes that “La voz Perú” limits contestants to only becoming known in national territory.

Portugalthe daughter of Tommy Portugal, was invited to an interview for the YouTube channel of “Chiquiwilo”. In said conversation, the singer was asked about her musical career and her short-term plans in music. While she commented on her experience working in the media and that not everything in the world of spotlights is rosy, the artist forcefully said that she would not audition for “La voz Perú” again.

Why Mafer Portugal would not return to “La voz Perú”?

As you remember, the 21 year old He went to the Latina singing reality show to try his luck on two occasions. However, despite the fact that she received the applause of the viewing public, she did not manage to move on to the next stage. “I would not go to ‘La voz’ again because they told me many times no“, he indicated at the beginning.

But, besides that, there was an important reason why he would no longer go down that path. “Not anymore. I feel like I don’t want to stay in Peru. I want to make music and represent Peru. Those of ‘La voz’ are talented to stay here and many have only ended up singing in small places (…) it locks you in very little, it represses you,” added the Tommy Portugal heiress.

This was the first audition of Mafer Portugal in “La voz Perú”

At just 19 years old, Mafer Portugal auditioned for “La voz Perú” with the song “Creo en mí” by Natalia Jiménez. “On Instagram, normally, I upload covers, sometimes I upload blogs (…). I started uploading covers with ukulele, little by little I began to get the hang of it, I also got into the guitar. My first ukulele was given to me by my dad”, she expressed in her introductory speech.

However, when the decisive moment arrived, the young woman did not make any coach turn their chairs. At the time, Mike Bahía and Eva Ayllón advised him to continue preparing.