There has been no trace of the missing Maddie McCann since 2007. Now, apparently, the first experts are expressing doubts about the young woman’s theory.

February 22 update at 11:51 am: Many experts doubt that Julia W. (21)’s claims that she was Madeleine McCann are true – and Scotland Yard also does not believe that the young woman could be the missing Maddie. As some media are now reporting, there are too many inconsistencies in this case for the London police, which is why they should refuse a DNA test. Julia is already 21 years old – Maddie McCann, on the other hand, is only 19. In addition, experts from Scotland Yard used software to develop an image of what Madeleine McCann would look like now – Julia doesn’t look like her. This is also reported by the portal oe24.at.

Private investigator Francisco Marco, who was hired by the McCanns shortly after their daughter’s disappearance, has also commented on the young woman’s claims. How TheMirror reported, he said, “Without knowing the exact details, it doesn’t add up to me. I don’t think she is.”

Julia W., on the other hand, announced on Instagram that Maddie’s parents were ready to do a DNA test. However, the two have not yet officially commented on it. It is doubtful whether the parents of the missing Englishwoman will actually agree to a DNA test. The Polish account on Instagram now has around a million followers.

origin message: Wroclaw/London – A young woman from Wroclaw in Poland, 21-year-old Julia, has been making headlines for days because she claims she has been missing since 2007 Maddie McCann to be. She has taken to social media to request a DNA test and share photos of herself and little Maddie McCann to prove there are similarities between the two girls. Her Instagram account iammadelemccan – which has only been around for a few weeks – already has hundreds of thousands of followers.

Julia W. wants to convince the public of the alleged similarities between her and Maddie McCann

For example, Julia refers to the supposedly similar eye and lip shape of herself and Maddie McCann and a black spot on the iris that she and the missing Maddie have in common. She would also have the same eyes as Maddie’s father, Gerry McCann, and the same smile as Maddie’s mother, Kate McCann. Many users on Instagram and Tik Tok doubt their theory, many users shower them with hate comments.

Julia (21) wants to use photos to prove similarities between her and the missing Maddie McCann © Instagram

What the parents of the kidnapped Maddie McCann think of the whole thing is unclear. The two have not commented publicly. Julia’s statement that the two had agreed to a DNA test was not officially confirmed.

With the help of a medium, she wants to find out if she is the kidnapped Maddie McCann

In the meantime it has become quieter on Julia’s social media accounts. Anyone who wants to contact her must now do so via Fia Johansson. The American calls herself “Persian Medium” and claims to work as a medium and private detective. She also claims to have assisted the police in investigations in the past. Years ago, Johansson claimed that little Maddie McCann was still alive: On her website, she writes that she can communicate with the dead, but has never been able to get in touch with the missing Maddie.

Julia and Johansson published joint live videos on Instagram and Tik Tok: Johansson speaks of open questions that they would have to clarify in relation to Julia’s family and their past. Why, for example, Julia’s mother was not willing to do a DNA test – when she could use it to dispel all doubts. Or why there were no photos of Julia on which she was younger than about six years old.

On social media, Julia is showered with hatred

In addition, in these videos, Johansson appealed to the public to leave Julia alone and stop pouring hate and threats on her. Julia herself bursts into tears again and again. Her family is turning away from her because she is demanding a DNA test, and her boyfriend is also threatening to call it quits.

According to Julia, Maddie McCann’s parents agreed to a DNA test. However, Johansson emphasized in a video that they would not reveal when, where and how this test would be carried out in order to protect Julia’s privacy and that of Maddie McCann’s parents. “We’re going to find the truth you’re looking for,” Johansson told Julia in a video. Until then, everyone should protect the privacy of this vulnerable young woman, Johansson said.

Maddie McCann was abducted from a holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007. Christian B., who was living in Portugal at the time Maddie disappeared, is suspected of the crime. He is currently in prison for rape and may have committed other sex crimes.