Laura Richardson, commander of the United States Southern Command, assured that the government of Nicolás Maduro “actively participates in drug trafficking activities and harbors within its borders regional terrorist groups such as the National Liberation Army (Eln), the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)”.

The Venezuelan medium Runrunes, published that on March 24 there was a hearing of the North and South Commands in which they established a position on different issues, including the Venezuelan situation.

Richardson also indicated that the Caribbean country has become one of the worst humanitarian crises but also a “significant threat to the security of the region.”

Runrunes details that the speech, the commander mentioned that the United States Southern Command continues to experience an increase in political instability, due to violence in Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela. The irregular groups are also a concern for the United States.

Richardson affirmed that the FARC and the ELN use Venezuela as a refuge to carry out attacks and weaken political stability in Colombia.. “The presence of these groups represents a serious threat to the military forces of the United States and allied countries.”

Richardson explained that these groups attack security forces, carry out selective assassinations against political defenders and terrorize the civilian population.

“The government of Nicolás Maduro actively participates in drug trafficking and harbors within its borders regional terrorist groups such as the Eln and the Farc,” said the commander.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

