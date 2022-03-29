Israeli security forces surrounded the area where the shooting took place in the city of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv. / AFP

At least five people were killed in a series of related shootings in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, on the southern outskirts of Tel Aviv, on Tuesday. One of the victims was found dead inside a car and two others were found dead on a nearby sidewalk on the same street. Another was found dead on a perpendicular street, while the wounded man was taken in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital, where he later died.

According to the first reports from the authorities, the main suspect in the shooting, an alleged Arab citizen, was driving a motorcycle armed with an assault rifle and his body was found in a nearby street. Another person was arrested for his possible collaboration with the alleged shooter, reports the Jerusalem Post.

The incident began when the individual began to shoot at the balconies of the houses and the citizens who were on public roads. According to investigative sources, the shooter is suspected to be a Palestinian resident of the occupied West Bank.

Israel Police spokesman Eli Levy and Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein called on residents of the areas where the shooting has occurred to stay in their homes as much as possible. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the holding of an emergency meeting with the Ministers of Defense and Public Security, the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, the Police Commissioner, among other authorities.

Bnei Brak is an ultra-Orthodox Jewish city on the outskirts of Israel’s commercial capital.

continuous attacks



Last week, an Arab citizen of Israel killed four people in a stabbing and car-ramming attack in the southern city of Beersheba, before he was shot dead by a bystander. Israeli authorities said he was an Islamic State sympathizer.

On Sunday, as an Arab-Israeli summit was being convened in southern Israel, an Arab assailant, a resident of a city in the north of the country, shot and killed two policemen in Hadera, a city about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv. Other officers shot and killed him. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Hadera attack.