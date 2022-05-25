Caracas (AFP) – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro affirmed on Tuesday that the United States incurs “discrimination” against “entire peoples” in the face of the imminent exclusion of several countries from the Summit of the Americas, which will be held from June 6 to 10 in Los Angeles. .

Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua are emerging as those excluded from the event threatened by the boycott, according to analysts.

“We are trying to exclude the people of Venezuela from the so-called Summit of the Americas, there has been a great protest by more than 25 governments against the attempt to exclude the peoples of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela,” Maduro said during an act in Caracas broadcast on state radio and television.

“The path cannot be exclusion, discrimination, discriminating against entire peoples such as Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua,” said the president when celebrating Venezuela’s invitation to a meeting of Ministers of Culture of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). ), of which the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, is president.

Maduro affirmed that “whatever they do in Washington, the voice of Venezuela, the voice of Cuba and the voice of Nicaragua will reach Los Angeles.”

“We have our tricks, I’m not going to reveal any secrets, but what we will be, we will be, and that summit is the summit of the protest against the exclusion of imperialism,” Maduro quipped.

Washington has not had the last word on who will be invited to the upcoming Summit of the Americas.

For Washington, the “commitment to democracy” is an elementary factor to attend the Summit of the Americas

However, the administration of Democrat Joe Biden, which since January has pointed out that “commitment to democracy” would be “a key factor in who is invited and who is not,” said that it did not expect the presence of Cuba, nor of Nicaragua and Venezuela, since “they do not respect” the principles of the Inter-American Democratic Charter in force since 2001.

The presidents of Mexico, Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras, as well as others from the Caribbean Community, have said that they will not go if all the countries of the region are not invited, while Argentina and Chile have asked that there be no exclusions.

“I thank you all for your courage, for your solidarity, for your support and for your protest against the unjust exclusion, totally unjustified,” Maduro added.

Meanwhile, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua will meet on Friday in Havana at the highest level within the framework of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

with AFP