The Toronto Raptors they were the ones who brought to the NBA one of the best scorers the basketball league has ever seen, Tracy Mg Gradywho was selected in the ninth position of the 1997 Draft.

McGrady was then 18 years old, and made the leap to professionalism directly from high school, that is, without going through the University as is required today.

The first 3 years he spent with the Canadian franchise were practically to develop his talent, but the explosion came once he reached the Orlando Magicwith whom he signed for 7 years and 92.8 million dollars in the year 2000.

rise to stardom

In his first season with the Magic, McGrady was named the Most Improved Player, raising his averages from 15.4 points to 26.8, from 6.3 rebounds to 7.5, from 3.3 assists to 4.6, and from 1.1 steals to 1.5.

Tracy McGrady was also selected for the first time to the All-Star Game, something that he would achieve 7 times in his career, in addition to having been selected 2 times for the Best Five in the NBA, 3 times for the second and 2 times for the third. He was also the league’s leading scorer twice, in the 2002/2003 season with an average of 32.1 points, and in the 2003/2004 season with an average of 28 points.

After 4 years in Orlando, he was transferred to the Houston Rockets, where he continued with his good scoring numbers, although he never got past the second round of the playoffs.

The last 3 years of his career were spent without pain or glory in the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks, being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.