The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Madurothanked this Saturday, March 9, the support of Chavistas who have nominated him as their candidate for the presidential elections on July 28, in a consultation process of the ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV) with its bases that began on Thursday in the whole country.

“I thank you for all your expressions of love, all your blessings, all your support, and we are going to unite everyone who can be united and summoned to go in a large march of the town to Sunday 28 of July“said the head of state in an audio published on the social network X.

Nicolás Maduro. Photo:Presidential Press Share

Maduro assured that, given this support, his commitment to the Venezuelan people “is growing,” for which he reiterated his gratitude and congratulated the militancy of the PSUV for the work carried out during the last three days.

He indicated that on Thursday 269,819 street groups met, on Friday 46,906 communities and this Saturday 15,850 UBCh (Bolívar-Chávez Battle Unit), an organization dedicated to the defense of the call 'Bolivarian revolution'.

If his candidacy is made official, Maduro, in power since 2013, will seek a third six-year term in command, in what would be his second re-election.

The president predicted this week that the people “will win a great victory” in the upcoming elections.

For her part, former deputy María Corina Machado, chosen as presidential candidate by the opposition majority, recently claimed to have “the voters” to oust the chavismo of power in these elections, in which she hopes to compete despite being disqualified from serving public charges popular election until 2036.

EFE